ADC Attends Christmas Celebration
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 08:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Umar Farooq participated in a Christmas celebration at the UP Church in Nouri Gate.
He extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community and joined them in the traditional cake-cutting ceremony.
He praised the exemplary arrangements made across the district for Christmas celebrations and stressed the importance of living together in peace, love, and unity, highlighting that all religions promote the values of harmony, friendship, and mutual respect.
He stressed the urgent need to foster interfaith harmony, stating, "The promotion of interfaith unity is more essential today than ever before.
" The ADCG reiterated that all minorities, including the Christian community, enjoy equal rights in Pakistan, and the Punjab government was committed to their welfare.
He acknowledged the significant contributions of the Christian community to the country’s progress, adding, "The Christian community is an integral part of our society, providing remarkable services in education, healthcare, and other fields."
The event served as a symbol of solidarity and inclusivity, reflecting the government's dedication to promoting interfaith harmony and upholding the rights of all communities, Umar Farooq added.
