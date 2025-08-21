Open Menu

ADC Attock Announces Continued Support Through PSER

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 11:23 PM

ADC Attock announces continued support through PSER

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Attock, Waqas Aslam Marth, has reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to serving the public through the socio-economic registry. He emphasized that the process will continue with full dedication and enthusiasm

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Attock, Waqas Aslam Marth, has reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to serving the public through the socio-economic registry. He emphasized that the process will continue with full dedication and enthusiasm. The ADC presided over a meeting at the DC Office, Attock Thursday, where key stakeholders discussed strategies to enhance public awareness and cooperation.

The meeting decided that Assistant Commissioners will make announcements through mosque loudspeakers with the help of Numberdars or local influential persons to raise awareness about the socio-economic registry. The contact details of Numberdars will be shared with the District Manager and PSER focal person to facilitate enumerators in the field.

This was decided in the meeting that the Deputy Director Local Government will direct Union Council Secretaries to run awareness campaigns in their respective councils and extend full cooperation with PSER enumerators and field staff. Additionally, the Chief Security Officer of District Police will nominate a focal person from each police station or checkpoint to provide timely assistance in case of any untoward incident.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Assistant Commissioner Attock Anza Abbasi, Deputy Director Local Government Khawaja Hassan, and Manager PSER.

