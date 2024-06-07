Open Menu

ADC Attock Urges Public To Follow Dengue Prevention Guidelines

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ADC Attock urges public to follow dengue prevention guidelines

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Attock, Anil Syed on Friday appealed to the people to follow the guidelines set by the Punjab government to prevent dengue.

While chairing a meeting to review the district's efforts to prevent dengue, the Additional Deputy Commissioner emphasized that dengue was a serious and life-threatening disease and required collective efforts to prevent it.

Health officials briefed the meeting on the measures taken to prevent dengue including awareness campaigns and eradication of breeding sites.

The officials said that all departments were working together to control dengue and urged the public to take necessary precautions.

The meeting reviewed the performance of all departments in controlling dengue and urged them to intensify their efforts.

The officials agreed to continue their efforts to prevent dengue and protect public health.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Dengue Government Of Punjab Attock All

Recent Stories

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats ..

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

1 hour ago
 PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

1 hour ago
 Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

1 hour ago
 CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

9 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

18 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

18 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

18 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan