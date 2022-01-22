ADC awards commendation certificates to health workers

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed Saturday appreciated the healthcare workers of the District Headquarters Hospital Kohat for extending valuable services to the people of Kohat during the corona pandemic

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) ::The Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed Saturday appreciated the healthcare workers of the District Headquarters Hospital Kohat for extending valuable services to the people of Kohat during the corona pandemic.

He said this in a certificates awarding ceremony organized by the district administration Kohat in the honor of all the healthcare workers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner paid tribute to those doctors and other frontline workers who lost their lives while servicing the people of Kohat during the corona situation.

He also advised the people to follow instructions issued by the doctors and government for ensuring safety to their loved one by keeping distancing, washing hands, and using face masks.

At the end, ADC Bashir Ahmed awarded certificates of appreciation to the best health care workers of DHQ hospital of Kohat.