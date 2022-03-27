UrduPoint.com

ADC Bajaur To Set Up Cheap Ramzan Bazaars

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2022 | 08:40 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner Zohaib Hayat on Sunday decided for setting up cheap bazaars for ensuring provision of various daily use items during the forthcoming Holy Month of Ramzan.

He made this decision during a meeting held in Conference Room of the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam with Additional Deputy Commissioner Zohaib Hayat in the chair. The meeting reviewed and discussed in detail the preparations for Ramzan and setting up of cheap bazaar. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Khar Hamza Zahoor, TMO Muhammad Fayyaz, Representative Bajaur Police, Agriculture, Livestock, Tehsildars, Chamber of Commerce Haji Lali Shah, President of Bazaars Association.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Zohaib Hayat said that in the Holy month of Ramzan, cheap bazaars will be set up in Tehsil Khar Bazaar, Inayat Clay Bazaar, Navagai Bazaar under the supervision of District Administration Officers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Zohaib Hayat directed the administration officers to monitor the supply of food items at government rates on a daily basis, including hoarding, and to punish those involved in violations.

>