ADC Bajaur visits Sasta Bazaars

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bajaur Sohail Aziz and Assistant Commissioner Bajaur Fazlur Rahim on Sunday visited Sasta Bazaar and inspected the rates and availability of various food items.

Talking to media men during his visit, ADC Sohail Aziz said the district administration has taken steps to ensure abundant supply of food items in Sasta markets.

In the Holy month of Ramadan, providing Sasta food to the people was the top priority of the district administration, he said.

They also visited other points where Sasta Bazaars have been set up for the convenience of people of Khar Bazaar.

The ADC inspected the stalls set up in Sasta bazaars and checked price lists.