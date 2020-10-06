UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADC Calls For Better Security, Sanitary Arrangements During Chehlum

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:35 PM

The Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Tando Allahyar Abdul Hafeez Leghari Tuesday directed officers to ensure better security and sanitary measures on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for facilitation of the mourners

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Tando Allahyar Abdul Hafeez Leghari Tuesday directed officers to ensure better security and sanitary measures on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for facilitation of the mourners.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding the Chehlum arrangements here at his office which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II, all Assistant Commissioners of the district, Deputy Superintendent Rangers, DSP Headquarters and other officers of relevant departments.

Abdul Hafeez Leghari directed Police and other law enforcement agencies to devise fool proof security arrangements during Chehlum to avoid any untoward incident.

ADC directed HESCO authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply in night during mourning processions and Majalis during Chehlum. He also directed municipal authorities to complete all cleanliness and sanitary arrangements to facilitate the mourners.

He called upon ulemas to ensure implementation of SOPs issued by Sindh Health Department against Covid-19 to avoid its spread during Chehlum processions.

The Ulema present in the meeting called for same security arrangements in the city for the occasion, like made during the month of Muharram.

The Deputy Superintendent Police CIA Aslam Langah told the meeting that strict security arrangements have been made in the District while police contingents would be deployed on the routes of the mourning procession and outside the Imambargahs.

The Additional DC-II Umair Jarwar, AC Tando Allahyar Sono Khan Chandio, DS Rangers Akhtar, DSP Headquarters Akbar Soomro, DSP CIA Aslam Langah, MS Civil hospital Dr. Ibrahim Parhiyar and offices of local government, Revenue, health, HESCO and Public Health Engineering also present in the meeting.

