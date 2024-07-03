ADC calls for enhanced program to boost nutrition for mothers, children

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Sameer Laghari has urged for a more effective nutrition program

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Sameer Laghari has urged for a more effective nutrition program.

Chairing a District Coordination Committee meeting on Wednesday, Laghari stressed the need to provide quality food to malnourished mothers and children, enabling them to lead healthy lives.

The meeting was attended by top officials from various departments, including education, agriculture, social welfare, livestock and health.

Plans were made to launch awareness programs in schools post-holidays, emphasizing the importance of nutrition for a healthy future. The Committee vowed to work together to enhance the program's impact and ensure a healthier tomorrow for mothers and children. The program aims to address nutritional deficiencies in pregnant women, which can lead to weak births and diseases in newborns.