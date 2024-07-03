Open Menu

ADC Calls For Enhanced Program To Boost Nutrition For Mothers, Children

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 09:27 PM

ADC calls for enhanced program to boost nutrition for mothers, children

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Sameer Laghari has urged for a more effective nutrition program

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Sameer Laghari has urged for a more effective nutrition program.

Chairing a District Coordination Committee meeting on Wednesday, Laghari stressed the need to provide quality food to malnourished mothers and children, enabling them to lead healthy lives.

The meeting was attended by top officials from various departments, including education, agriculture, social welfare, livestock and health.

Plans were made to launch awareness programs in schools post-holidays, emphasizing the importance of nutrition for a healthy future. The Committee vowed to work together to enhance the program's impact and ensure a healthier tomorrow for mothers and children. The program aims to address nutritional deficiencies in pregnant women, which can lead to weak births and diseases in newborns.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Education Agriculture Lead Women From Top

Recent Stories

Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar d ..

Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar districts animal disease free

2 minutes ago
 All facilities to be provided to participants of M ..

All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chai ..

2 minutes ago
 Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements

Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election

Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election

3 minutes ago
 Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary ..

Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes

3 minutes ago
 CM grieved over death of five people in traffic ac ..

CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident

3 minutes ago
EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed I ..

EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake

3 minutes ago
 European stocks advance on French election hopes

European stocks advance on French election hopes

6 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in ..

Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur

8 minutes ago
 US trade deficit expands less than expected in May ..

US trade deficit expands less than expected in May: govt

3 minutes ago
 French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged ..

French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged 101

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan