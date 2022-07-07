UrduPoint.com

ADC Chairs 36th District Price Control Committee Meeting

Published July 07, 2022

ADC chairs 36th district price control committee meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The 36th meeting of the district price control committee, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Sialkot Syeda Amina Maududi, was held at the DC office committee room.

Member District Price Control Committee Sialkot Badar Zaman Chohan, District Officer Prices Rashida Batool, Secretary Market Committee Abdullah Malik and Assistant Director Agriculture Jawahar Ali attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants, ADC Finance Syeda Amina Maududi said that the campaign against illicit profiteers would continue in the district.

She said that the price magistrates should expedite checking of prices and continue process even on holidays.

The ADC finance said that during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, the vegetables should be made available in the markets.

