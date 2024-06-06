ADC Chairs Agriculture Census Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 11:29 PM
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Qandeel Fatima Memon chaired a meeting regarding the agriculture census on Thursday
RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Qandeel Fatima Memon chaired a meeting regarding the agriculture census on Thursday.
In the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Liaquatpur Shakib Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Faiz Farid, and Divisional Coordinator of the Statistical Institute Shafqat Abbas, officers from livestock, agriculture, education, and other departments, including District Coordinator Jawad Jalil also participated.
The divisional coordinator, while giving a briefing about the digital agriculture census organized by the Pakistan Statistical Institute, said that this census will be held from August to October 2024.
During this time, supervisors will go from house to house to carry out the work of the agriculture census, he said adding that training will be provided to the enumerators and supervisors participating in the agriculture census from July 22 to 24.
He said that an agriculture census will be conducted in 170 rural and urban blocks in the four tehsil of the district, for which 98 people will perform the duties.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Qandeel Fatima Memon said that the agriculture census is a very important task to maintain the balance of agricultural production and resources, for the completion of which the district administration will ensure full cooperation with the statistical office.
She also directed the officers of the concerned departments to fully cooperate with the Statistical Office to obtain 100 percent of the results of the agriculture census.
