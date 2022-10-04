ADC chairs anti-dengue meeting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and planning, Shoaib Naswana on Monday chaired a meeting to review measures for preventing dengue in the district.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr.Khaliq Daad Naswana and District Health Officer, Dr.Asad Aslam.

The meeting was informed in detail the preventive measures taken by the health department against the dengue.

THE ADC said that all out efforts would be made to protect and made people aware of dengue.

The meeting directed the concerned officials to ensure fumigation at all sensitive places besides keeping the water tank and other containers covered.