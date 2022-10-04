UrduPoint.com

ADC Chairs Anti-dengue Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ADC chairs anti-dengue meeting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and planning, Shoaib Naswana on Monday chaired a meeting to review measures for preventing dengue in the district.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr.Khaliq Daad Naswana and District Health Officer, Dr.Asad Aslam.

The meeting was informed in detail the preventive measures taken by the health department against the dengue.

THE ADC said that all out efforts would be made to protect and made people aware of dengue.

The meeting directed the concerned officials to ensure fumigation at all sensitive places besides keeping the water tank and other containers covered.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Tank All

Recent Stories

PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside ..

PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside power corridors: Aitzaz

9 minutes ago
 Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police cust ..

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police custody

53 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collab ..

TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collaboration with BTW

58 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

2 hours ago
 SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments i ..

SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments in NAB law today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Gen ..

Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Geneva for flood victims today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.