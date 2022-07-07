UrduPoint.com

ADC Chairs DDMA Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ADC chairs DDMA meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :A meeting of District Emergency board (DEB) and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was held here on Thursday chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Musa Ali Bukhari.

Preparations for Eidul Azha and possible floods was reviewed in the meeting.

Presenting the rescue performance report of June, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that rescue provided emergency service to 1619 people in 2120 different emergencies. While 82 people died on the spot or during transportation to hospital.

He said that rescuers were providing medical coverage in the cattle markets.

He further briefed about the rescue preparations for possible floods and said that6 flood sectors including Bajwat, Head Marala, Chaprar, Shahbazpur, Pasrur andSialkot city where equipments and boats had been provided.

Related Topics

Flood Died Pasrur June Market

Recent Stories

Aviation Ministry cuts PIA fares by 20 per cent fo ..

Aviation Ministry cuts PIA fares by 20 per cent for Eid days

31 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza bids farwell to Wimbledon tournament

Sania Mirza bids farwell to Wimbledon tournament

50 minutes ago
 Imran Riaz Khan could not sleep for last 60 hours: ..

Imran Riaz Khan could not sleep for last 60 hours: Lawyer

1 hour ago
 What Babar Azam is doing these days?

What Babar Azam is doing these days?

1 hour ago
 Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even aft ..

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even after a week long closure

3 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson decides to resign

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.