ADC chairs DDMA meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :A meeting of District Emergency board (DEB) and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was held here on Thursday chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Musa Ali Bukhari.

Preparations for Eidul Azha and possible floods was reviewed in the meeting.

Presenting the rescue performance report of June, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that rescue provided emergency service to 1619 people in 2120 different emergencies. While 82 people died on the spot or during transportation to hospital.

He said that rescuers were providing medical coverage in the cattle markets.

He further briefed about the rescue preparations for possible floods and said that6 flood sectors including Bajwat, Head Marala, Chaprar, Shahbazpur, Pasrur andSialkot city where equipments and boats had been provided.