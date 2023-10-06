ADC chairs district inspection teams meeting

Additional Deputy Commissioners Shaheed Benazirabad Dilshad Ahmad Umrani chaired a meeting of the district inspection teams of health, education and public health here on on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioners Shaheed Benazirabad Dilshad Ahmad Umrani chaired a meeting of the district inspection teams of health, education and public health here on on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, ADC said that district inspection teams committee of each department has been established for the inspection and provision of facilities in health, education and public health engineering departments. which will take steps to improve the performance of their own departments and solve problems while the weekly report under the format given by the committee will be submitted to the team leader of the committee.

ADC further said that the report should be submitted to the DC office so that the report can be sent to the Chief Minister of Sindh.

Additional Director Colleges Abdul Sattar Pirzadu, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahari, MSPMC Hospital Dr. Aqeel Qureshi, District Education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, District Education Officer Primary Masood Ahmed Sahto,AXEN Public Health Ehsan Ali Shah,AXEN Education Works Ghulam Murtaza Abbasi, District Manager PPHI Arif Abbasi and other members participated in the meeting.

