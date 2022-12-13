UrduPoint.com

ADC Chairs District Out Of 'School Children Committee' Meeting

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 09:42 PM

ADC chairs district out of 'School children Committee' meeting

A meeting of District Out of School Children Committee was held here today under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi.

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of District Out of School Children Committee was held here today under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi.

Addressing the meeting, ADC instructed officials of the education department for immediate activation of the Out of School Children Enrollment Committee set up by government, so that such children could be admitted and given education.

He advised to collect such data from social welfare organizations working on the issue of out of school children to address their problem on priority basis.

He said, "Parents of out of school children shall be contacted and motivated through area elites to encourage them to admit their children in schools." Briefing the meeting, officials of the education department informed about their efforts in increasing the number of admissions and also about out of school children brought back to schools.

The meeting was also attended by District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Abdul Fattah Dahri, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, taluka Education officers and committee members.

Related Topics

Education Jatoi All From Government

Recent Stories

ICRC holds national summit on empowerment of women ..

ICRC holds national summit on empowerment of women with disabilities

9 minutes ago
 NATO Sees No Indication Russia Readying to Use Nuc ..

NATO Sees No Indication Russia Readying to Use Nuclear Arsenal - US Envoy

9 minutes ago
 Art, sport & culture essential for a healthy socie ..

Art, sport & culture essential for a healthy society; Health Minister Syed Ehsan ..

9 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps for provision of quality educati ..

Govt taking steps for provision of quality education: Sardar Khetran

9 minutes ago
 Belarusian Security Council Announces Snap Check o ..

Belarusian Security Council Announces Snap Check of Army's Readiness

19 minutes ago
 Punjab SH&ME dept to recruit more doctors, nurses

Punjab SH&ME dept to recruit more doctors, nurses

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.