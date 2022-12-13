ADC chairs district out of 'School children Committee' meeting

A meeting of District Out of School Children Committee was held here today under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi.

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of District Out of School Children Committee was held here today under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi.

Addressing the meeting, ADC instructed officials of the education department for immediate activation of the Out of School Children Enrollment Committee set up by government, so that such children could be admitted and given education.

He advised to collect such data from social welfare organizations working on the issue of out of school children to address their problem on priority basis.

He said, "Parents of out of school children shall be contacted and motivated through area elites to encourage them to admit their children in schools." Briefing the meeting, officials of the education department informed about their efforts in increasing the number of admissions and also about out of school children brought back to schools.

The meeting was also attended by District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Abdul Fattah Dahri, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, taluka Education officers and committee members.