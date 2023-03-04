ADC chairs district recruitment committee meeting

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehryar Gul Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Saleem Jatoi chaired a meeting of the District Recruitment Committee held here on Saturday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehryar Gul Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Saleem Jatoi chaired a meeting of the District Recruitment Committee held here on Saturday.

The committee recruited 12 candidates of the deceased government employees.

The meeting was also attended by Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, District education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu and other members of the District Recruitment Committee.