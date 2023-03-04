UrduPoint.com

ADC Chairs District Recruitment Committee Meeting

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 07:48 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehryar Gul Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Saleem Jatoi chaired a meeting of the District Recruitment Committee held here on Saturday.

