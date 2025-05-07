ADC Chairs DMIC's Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram, a meeting of the District Monitoring Implementation Committee (DMIC) on Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General, Hamid Iqbal.
The Officers of Police, the food Department, the Excise and Taxation Department and other concerned departments attended the meeting.
The meeting was briefed on the law order situation and various measures taken by the departments in that regard.
Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said that all resources would be utilized to maintain the Revised National Action Plan and the law and order situation in the district.
He directed all the departments to perform their duties diligently so that mischievous elements could not succeed in their nefarious objectives.
The ADC also directed to take adequate steps to prevent smuggling in the area.
