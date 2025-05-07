Open Menu

ADC Chairs DMIC's Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM

ADC chairs DMIC's meeting

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram, a meeting of the District Monitoring Implementation Committee (DMIC) on Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General, Hamid Iqbal.

The Officers of Police, the food Department, the Excise and Taxation Department and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed on the law order situation and various measures taken by the departments in that regard.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said that all resources would be utilized to maintain the Revised National Action Plan and the law and order situation in the district.

He directed all the departments to perform their duties diligently so that mischievous elements could not succeed in their nefarious objectives.

The ADC also directed to take adequate steps to prevent smuggling in the area.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

14 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

14 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

14 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

14 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

14 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

14 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

14 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

15 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan