ADC chairs land acquisition meeting for KPCIP in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Gabriel Raza on Wednesday chaired a meeting focusing on land acquisition for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP) within Abbottabad.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was actively invested in the Abbottabad City Improvement Project as part of the KPCIP, aiming to offer residents enhanced municipal services, recreational facilities, and various other amenities.

According to the details, a meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Gabriel Raza, with the Primary agenda of deliberation of aspects related to land acquisition for the project.

Gabriel Raza extended his encouragement to the KP Police Special Protection Team and the District Administration, urging them to collaboratively contribute to the project's success and the advancement of services for the local populace.

He assured the participants of the support of the district administration and the regional staff, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring the project's accomplishment and the enhancement of services for the residents.

Chairman WSSCA Abbottabad Rehan Yousuf, ADC revenue Abbottabad Arshad Mahmood, Tehsildar Abbottabad, Naib Tehsildar, Tehsildar Land Acquisition, alongside the regional staff and the KP Police Special Protection Team were also present in the meeting.

