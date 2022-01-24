UrduPoint.com

ADC Chairs Maiden Meeting Of District Vigilance Committee

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ADC chairs maiden meeting of district vigilance committee

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :District Vigilance Committee constituted by Sindh Government against forced labor, prevention of Human smuggling and help for the affected persons held its first meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Sonia Kaleem chaired the meeting.

Addressing the meeting ADC said that child forced labor and human smuggling was crime under law for the prevention of which Sindh government has formulated rules and laws.

She said that legal action would be taken against persons violating these rules and instructed members of the committee to form a plan in this regard till the next meeting and submit the same at the DC office in order to bring improvement in the work of the committee and steps be initiated for the help of affected persons.

She said that the Deputy Commissioner would be the Chairman of the District Vigilance Committee while Senior Superintendent Police, FIA, Social Welfare Department, Labor and Human Resources, Women Development, District Child Protection Unit & Protection Officer and representatives of two registered organizations working for Human Rights would be members of this committee.

ADC said that the meeting of the committee would be held every month. The meeting was attended by Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Deputy Director Child Protection Muslim Farooq, DSP Piyaro Khan Jamali, Population Welfare Officer Javed Mallah, District Coordinator Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Asiful Bashar, Members District Vigilance Committee Akram Khaskheli, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and other committee members.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Population Welfare Same Federal Investigation Agency Women Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

24 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

44 minutes ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

16 minutes ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

16 minutes ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.