ADC chairs maiden meeting of district vigilance committee

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :District Vigilance Committee constituted by Sindh Government against forced labor, prevention of Human smuggling and help for the affected persons held its first meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Sonia Kaleem chaired the meeting.

Addressing the meeting ADC said that child forced labor and human smuggling was crime under law for the prevention of which Sindh government has formulated rules and laws.

She said that legal action would be taken against persons violating these rules and instructed members of the committee to form a plan in this regard till the next meeting and submit the same at the DC office in order to bring improvement in the work of the committee and steps be initiated for the help of affected persons.

She said that the Deputy Commissioner would be the Chairman of the District Vigilance Committee while Senior Superintendent Police, FIA, Social Welfare Department, Labor and Human Resources, Women Development, District Child Protection Unit & Protection Officer and representatives of two registered organizations working for Human Rights would be members of this committee.

ADC said that the meeting of the committee would be held every month. The meeting was attended by Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Deputy Director Child Protection Muslim Farooq, DSP Piyaro Khan Jamali, Population Welfare Officer Javed Mallah, District Coordinator Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Asiful Bashar, Members District Vigilance Committee Akram Khaskheli, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and other committee members.