ADC chairs meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Kashif Nawaz on Friday chaired a meeting of the District Anti-Forced Labour and Anti-Human Trafficking Committee.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Labour Tayyab Wirk, Members Civil Society Mirza Abdul Shakoor, Ashfaq Nazar, deputy director Punjab Social Security and officers of police, and FIA.

He directed the labour department to take action against factories and brick-kiln owners for violating the Forced Labour Act.

The social security Department should take action against those who were reluctant to paygovernment dues for issuance of the Labor Social Security Card, he said.