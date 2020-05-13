ADC chairs meeting, directs implementation of corona SOPs

UrduPoint.com
Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:42 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Upper Chitral, Muhammad Irfan Uddin, Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting among others was attended by district administrations of Morkho, Torkho, police officials of Mastoj and law enforcers.

The meeting decided that all the shopkeepers would be bound to open and close shops according to government guidelines and workers would properly use corona protective materials during working hours.

Participants meeting warned strict against those found guilty of flouting orders of district administration against corona.

Meeting also urged public to maintain social distancing and support efforts of government to prevent corona spreading.

