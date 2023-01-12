ADC chairs meeting for removal of illegal encroachment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :In order to remove illegal encroachment from throughout the district, Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Muhammad Saleem Jatoi chaired a meeting at Darbar Hall.

Addressing the meeting, ADC instructed to take accelerated measures for the removal of illegal encroachments from across the district.

He directed all Assistant Commissioners and town officers to convene meetings at the tehsil level for the removal of encroachment in their respective jurisdiction, prepare plans and notices to encroachers to lift all encroachments, or in another case, legal action would be initiated.

ADC said that encroachments are causing difficulties for the free flow of traffic and the public, which is not tolerable at any cost. ADC directed officials of departments of LBOD, forest, irrigation, and other related departments to submit a report regarding g encroachment situation in their areas.

Officials of different departments also presented detailed reports regarding actions against encroachments situation. Those who attended the meeting included XEN Nasrat Division Atta Muhammad, XEN LBOD Shahabuddin Bhatti, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, and Town Officers.