ADC chairs meeting of DHC to improve health facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Anwar Kakar on Thursday chaired a review meeting of the District Health Committee (DHC) to improve health facilities for public.

The meeting was briefed by MS Mufti Mehmood Hospital, MS Benazir Hospital, DHO Quetta, Deputy DHO, DSMP PHI, District Finance Officer, Officer of Population Department and Chief Drug Inspector.

In the meeting, all the problems related to Mufti Mehmood Hospital, in which the non-attendance of doctors and staff, security and sanitation problems were presented in detail.

Reports of absent MTs, dispensers, peons, nursing, orderly and continuously absent employees were also explained in various Primary health centers including BHU Hanna Urak and BHU Kotwaal.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner expressed his displeasure over the report about the continuously absent staff and issued strict instructions against them.

He said that any staff was continuously absent from his duty and his salary for 28 days should be deducted.

The ADC issued instructions to the Finance Officer to deduct the salaries of the absent staff in BHUs and various hospitals while also issued directives to give show cause notices to the absent employees.

He said that within a week, all the absent staff should be present and asked for an explanation, otherwise, this committee would take steps for departmental action against the absent staff. If the attendance of the absent staff is not ensured in the next meeting, the District Health Committee has the power to dismiss the absent staff from the job, he said.

A detailed report of 41 BHUs was presented in the meeting and PPHI presented the details of medicines in all BHUs.

It was decided in the meeting that drug inspection team and district administration would visit medical stores twice a week.

The meeting decided that medical stores would review licenses and expiry dates of medicines, all medical stores running without license to be sealed.