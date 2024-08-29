ADC Chairs Meeting Of DHC To Improve Health Facilities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 09:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Anwar Kakar on Thursday chaired a review meeting of the District Health Committee (DHC) to improve health facilities for public.
The meeting was briefed by MS Mufti Mehmood Hospital, MS Benazir Hospital, DHO Quetta, Deputy DHO, DSMP PHI, District Finance Officer, Officer of Population Department and Chief Drug Inspector.
In the meeting, all the problems related to Mufti Mehmood Hospital, in which the non-attendance of doctors and staff, security and sanitation problems were presented in detail.
Reports of absent MTs, dispensers, peons, nursing, orderly and continuously absent employees were also explained in various Primary health centers including BHU Hanna Urak and BHU Kotwaal.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner expressed his displeasure over the report about the continuously absent staff and issued strict instructions against them.
He said that any staff was continuously absent from his duty and his salary for 28 days should be deducted.
The ADC issued instructions to the Finance Officer to deduct the salaries of the absent staff in BHUs and various hospitals while also issued directives to give show cause notices to the absent employees.
He said that within a week, all the absent staff should be present and asked for an explanation, otherwise, this committee would take steps for departmental action against the absent staff. If the attendance of the absent staff is not ensured in the next meeting, the District Health Committee has the power to dismiss the absent staff from the job, he said.
A detailed report of 41 BHUs was presented in the meeting and PPHI presented the details of medicines in all BHUs.
It was decided in the meeting that drug inspection team and district administration would visit medical stores twice a week.
The meeting decided that medical stores would review licenses and expiry dates of medicines, all medical stores running without license to be sealed.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP chalks out schedule for training of district monitoring officers for bye-election poll46 seconds ago
-
One killed, two injured in Swabi firing49 seconds ago
-
Court dismisses appeal against physical remand of Orya Maqbool Jan in cybercrime case56 seconds ago
-
Widespread rain-windstorm/thundershower likely in various parts of country:PMD59 seconds ago
-
KMU strengthens support for Afghan students1 minute ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operation in DIKhan1 minute ago
-
25 POs among 80 criminals nabbed11 minutes ago
-
Civil society, health professionals call to regulate iTFAs in all foods21 minutes ago
-
Govt. to meet shortage of teaching faculty in AJK's public-sector medical colleges on priority: AJK ..21 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves 791 new police vacancies for Tank, Lakki Marwat21 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Kotri roof collapse incident21 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts district Kohat21 minutes ago