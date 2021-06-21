ADC chairs meeting of District Coordination committee for nutrition programme

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samon on Monday presided over a meeting of the District Coordination committee constituted for the Nutrition Programme

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samon on Monday presided over a meeting of the District Coordination committee constituted for the Nutrition Programme.

Addressing the meeting Additional Deputy Commissioner Juned Samon said that the Nutrition Programme would cast positive impacts on Mother and Child health.

He said that women who eat an unhealthy diet during pregnancy give birth to unhealthy children due to which children are often faced with a lack of health coverage.

He said that the programme would improve with the training of Lady Health workers and lady health supervisors with the cooperation of District Health officer in order to overcome malnutrition.

District Nutrition Officer Dr Muhammad Aslam Malak and Ayesha Memon of Balancing Nutrition informed in detail about the facilities being given to pregnant women, facilities for malnutrition victim children and targets achieved under the project so far.

Among others District Health officer Dr, Daulat Jamali, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, District Population officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Dr Amina Brohi,all Assistant Commissioners, officers of Local Government, Agriculture, Social welfare and relevant departments were also present on the occasion.