ADC Chairs Meeting Of District Price Control Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:50 PM

ADC chairs meeting of district price control committee

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sujawal, Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Riaz Hussain Leghari on Tuesday presided over a meeting of district price control committee

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sujawal, Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Riaz Hussain Leghari on Tuesday presided over a meeting of district price control committee.

According to a handout issued by district information office, the ADC urged upon the trader community to fulfill their moral and corporate responsibility by ensuring sale of daily use items on the rates fixed by the district administration. He strictly warned that no trader would be allowed to sale daily use commodities on higher rate and commit hoarding of essential items.

He warned to take strict action against traders and shop keepers violating the directives. And instructed directed Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to keep vigilant eye the sale of essential items and pay surprise visits and check the price lists and take strict action against violators so that provision of essential commodities to poor and destitute people could be ensured.

Among others DSP Gul Abbasi, Buraeu of supply and price control, Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars, officers of other departments, traders representatives were also present on he occasion.

