UrduPoint.com

ADC Chairs Meeting Of Emergency Board

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ADC chairs meeting of emergency board

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rizwan Mehmood urged the Rescue 1122 to start an effective awareness campaign and training programme for people to avoid road accidents and to deal with emergency situation.

He expressed these views while addressing the District Emergency board meeting on Monday.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal and In charge District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Majid Khan besides local authorities participated in the meeting.

DEO Emergency Naveed Iqbal said the Rescue 1122 responded to a total of 1,846emergencies during the last month.

Related Topics

Road Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

58 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

1 hour ago
 UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

10 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama wi ..

Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public

10 hours ago
 Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in ..

Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in District Election Commissioner ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.