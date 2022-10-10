ADC chairs meeting of emergency board

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rizwan Mehmood urged the Rescue 1122 to start an effective awareness campaign and training programme for people to avoid road accidents and to deal with emergency situation.

He expressed these views while addressing the District Emergency board meeting on Monday.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal and In charge District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Majid Khan besides local authorities participated in the meeting.

DEO Emergency Naveed Iqbal said the Rescue 1122 responded to a total of 1,846emergencies during the last month.