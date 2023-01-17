ADC chairs meeting on dengue prevention

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Swat, Sohail Ahmad on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding dengue prevention and directed all the Assistant Commissioners and Tehsil Municipal Officers to identify possible breeding sites of dengue mosquitoes and initiate immediate steps to prevent the spread of the disease

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Swat, Sohail Ahmad on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding dengue prevention and directed all the Assistant Commissioners and Tehsil Municipal Officers to identify possible breeding sites of dengue mosquitoes and initiate immediate steps to prevent the spread of the disease.

He told them to mobilize the core team comprising representatives of all line departments, under the leadership of Dr Fazal Arif and fulfill their responsibilities in their respective areas.

The ADC directed all the officers to strictly implement the SOPs related to prevention of dengue at their offices, and play their role in raising awareness among the public.

He directed the relevant authorities to speed up measures in the high risk areas, keeping in view the data on presence of dengue larvae, between 2013 and 2022.