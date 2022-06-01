ADC chairs meeting on enrollment of students in School

On the directives of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division and Chairman Out of School Children Enrollment Committee Rasheed Ahmed Zardari, the Additional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Parial Shah chaired a meeting regarding education here on Wednesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :On the directives of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division and Chairman Out of School Children Enrollment Committee Rasheed Ahmed Zardari, the Additional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Parial Shah chaired a meeting regarding education here on Wednesday.

The meeting approved that in order to admit children who have attained the age of admission to school, to motivate their parents and gain the cooperation of civil society in this regard.

The meeting observed that it is necessary to educate children and achieve the Universal Enrolment Goal.

The members of the committee tabled different proposals to admit children in school.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Commissioner Syed Parial Shah said that all possible steps are being taken for bringing improvement in education as development is not possible without education. He instructed all members of Out of School Children Enrolment Committee to compile data of education lacking children in the respective areas so that they could be admitted at schools and given education.