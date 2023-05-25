UrduPoint.com

ADC Chairs Meeting On Population, Welfare

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ADC chairs meeting on population, welfare

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC) for Population and Welfare was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Arshad Ahmed Wattoo here on Thursday.

District Health Officer Dr. Asad Aslam and District Welfare Officer Malik Aftab Awan and other members participated.

The meeting reviewed one month performance of the field teams of the population and welfare department.

District Welfare Officer Malik Aftab Awan informed the meeting about the progress made in one month on the ongoing schemes released under the annual development program of the department.

The additional deputy commissioner stressed the need for timely completion of all ongoing projects of the department, saying that the department should take practical steps for in-time completion of the projects.

Related Topics

Progress All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior, Etihad Rail ink MoU on strat ..

Ministry of Interior, Etihad Rail ink MoU on strategic cooperation and coordinat ..

1 minute ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan affirms UAE&#039;s comm ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to sustainable sports d ..

1 minute ago
 ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services sees highest-ever o ..

ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services sees highest-ever oversubscription for UAE Bookbu ..

46 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on government s ..

46 minutes ago
 realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C3 ..

Realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C33 (4+64)

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.