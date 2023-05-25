ADC chairs meeting on population, welfare

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC) for Population and Welfare was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Arshad Ahmed Wattoo here on Thursday.

District Health Officer Dr. Asad Aslam and District Welfare Officer Malik Aftab Awan and other members participated.

The meeting reviewed one month performance of the field teams of the population and welfare department.

District Welfare Officer Malik Aftab Awan informed the meeting about the progress made in one month on the ongoing schemes released under the annual development program of the department.

The additional deputy commissioner stressed the need for timely completion of all ongoing projects of the department, saying that the department should take practical steps for in-time completion of the projects.