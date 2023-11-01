Open Menu

ADC Chairs Meeting On Sale Of Fertiliser At Fixed Price

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ADC chairs meeting on sale of fertiliser at fixed price

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) To prevent smuggling, and hoarding of fertilizer and to ensure its sale at a fixed price in the district, The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Liaqat Ali Kalhoro, chaired a meeting of fertilizer dealers at his office here on Wednesday. Directing the dealers, he said that details of stock-taking from fertilizer companies and sales to growers shall be submitted at DC Office daily.

He also insured dealers to avoid black marketing, hoarding and sale of fertilizer on extra charges or in other cases contravening dealers would face action including sealing of shop, godown and even cancellation of license.

He said that the cultivation season of wheat and other crops is about to start for which availability of fertilizer and its sale at stipulated price shall be ensured.

ADC also instructed representatives of fertilizer companies to increase in quota of fertilizer dealers and its shipment to dealers on an equal basis.

On the occasion, Agriculture Officer Sukkur briefed about the requirement of fertilizers in the district for coming crops of wheat and others.

Representatives of fertilizer companies informed the meeting about the supply of fertilizers as per quota to dealers while dealers submitted about difficulties and issues coming up regarding the transportation of fertilizer.

Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, officials of the agriculture department, representatives and dealers of fertilizer companies attended the meeting.

