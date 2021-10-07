UrduPoint.com

ADC Chairs Meeting Regarding Arrangements For Measles Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Amaar Hussain presided over a meeting in his office on Thursday to review arrangements and preparation for the anti-measles campaign.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, ADC said that it was our collective responsibility to protect innocent children from lethal disease.

He assured every support , security and help to the teams formed for carrying out anti-measles campaign.

He directed officers of educational institutions to cooperate for inoculating children in all Government and Private Educational institutions.

ADC asked officers of the Health department to motivate people of the district, teachers and students of educational institutions about the importance of anti-measles drive. Besides, efforts should be taken to make the anti-measles campaign successful.

Focal person for the measles campaign Dr. Abdual Sattar Bilal on the occasion said that ananti-measles campaign to be carried out from 15th October to 27th November 2021 in which more than 689000 children of 9 months to 15 years would be administered anti-measles drops.

