ADC Chairs Meeting Regarding Arrangements For World Immunization Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Syed Amaar Hussain on Monday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for world immunization week to be observed from April 24 to 30th

The meeting was attended by District Health officer Asadullah Kalhoro, District Manager PPHI Gul Rehman, WHO representative Dr. Dhani Bux, N.staff officer Dr. Lubna Ali Ghanghro, relevant officers of Revenue, Health, Police and Social workers.

Addressing the meeting, the ADC said that every possible effort should be made to keep the children away from infectious diseases during immunization week.

He directed to communicate messages on print, electronic and social media for educating people about the intensity of lethal diseases.

The ADC also directed to air advertisements on FM Radio and cable about the upcoming immunization campaign. Earlier DHO Dr. Asadullah Kalhoro apprised the meeting that campaign to mark immunization week to start from April 24th and various seminars will be organized to motivate people while a walk will also held from Press Club to civil hospital on April 22.

