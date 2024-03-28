Open Menu

ADC Chairs Meeting Regarding Block Identity Card Issues In Nasirabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 08:36 PM

ADC chairs meeting regarding block identity card issues in Nasirabad

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Batool Asadi, a meeting was held regarding block identity card under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Abad Abdul Hameed Thahim on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Batool Asadi, a meeting was held regarding block identity card under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Abad Abdul Hameed Thahim on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by officers of NADRA, Representatives of intelligence agencies and other officers. While several block ID cards will be investigated so that the reasons for their ID cards can be revealed in the meeting.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Naseerabad Abdul Hameed Thahim said that steps were being taken to activate block identity cards of legitimate and genuine persons, identity card was very important.

No hurdle should be left in the work of the legitimately entitled people whose cases are not complete, this forum was useful for solving blocked ID card and other ID issues, he said.

He said that efforts should be made to take better measures to solve the problems faced by the people, we would not tolerate abuse of anyone and those who make ID cards illegally would not be tolerated, He said that solving the problems of the people was one of the responsibilities of all of us saying that a meeting would be held again very soon for addressing legal ID cards issues.

Those whose ID cards have been blocked should contact the district administration so that their applications can be heard in the next meeting, he said.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Pak, NZ T20I series online ticket booking from tom ..

Pak, NZ T20I series online ticket booking from tomorrow

26 minutes ago
 Pak-Türkiye strategize to boost bilateral trade t ..

Pak-Türkiye strategize to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion

26 minutes ago
 Chief Representative of CFFEX in Pakistan and PSX ..

Chief Representative of CFFEX in Pakistan and PSX Director meet Finance Minister

26 minutes ago
 SC conditionally allows army courts to announce re ..

SC conditionally allows army courts to announce reserved verdicts

26 minutes ago
 12 suspects criminals arrests in search operation: ..

12 suspects criminals arrests in search operation:SSP Larkana

26 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi chairs meeting of SSWMB

Mayor Karachi chairs meeting of SSWMB

26 minutes ago
PMDC’s int’l recognition ‘historic milestone ..

PMDC’s int’l recognition ‘historic milestone’ for Pakistan’s health in ..

24 minutes ago
 Secretary HUD&PHE Asad Ullah Khan visits RDA

Secretary HUD&PHE Asad Ullah Khan visits RDA

24 minutes ago
 NHA mobilizes efforts to clear landslide in Zhob-D ..

NHA mobilizes efforts to clear landslide in Zhob-Dhanasar section of N-50

24 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, CM KP vow to eliminate terroris ..

Interior Minister, CM KP vow to eliminate terrorism

24 minutes ago
 China to surpass 1 billion 5G connections this yea ..

China to surpass 1 billion 5G connections this year: GSMA

24 minutes ago
 Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with ..

Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan