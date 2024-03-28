ADC Chairs Meeting Regarding Block Identity Card Issues In Nasirabad
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 08:36 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Batool Asadi, a meeting was held regarding block identity card under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Abad Abdul Hameed Thahim on Thursday.
The meeting was attended by officers of NADRA, Representatives of intelligence agencies and other officers. While several block ID cards will be investigated so that the reasons for their ID cards can be revealed in the meeting.
On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Naseerabad Abdul Hameed Thahim said that steps were being taken to activate block identity cards of legitimate and genuine persons, identity card was very important.
No hurdle should be left in the work of the legitimately entitled people whose cases are not complete, this forum was useful for solving blocked ID card and other ID issues, he said.
He said that efforts should be made to take better measures to solve the problems faced by the people, we would not tolerate abuse of anyone and those who make ID cards illegally would not be tolerated, He said that solving the problems of the people was one of the responsibilities of all of us saying that a meeting would be held again very soon for addressing legal ID cards issues.
Those whose ID cards have been blocked should contact the district administration so that their applications can be heard in the next meeting, he said.
