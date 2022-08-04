ADC chairs meeting regarding Muharram security

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency board and District Disaster Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Syeda Amina Maududi here on Thursday.

In the meeting, matters regarding preparations of security in Muharram and possible flood situation were reviewed. The in charges of departments concerned participated in the meeting.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal, while presenting the rescue performance report of the last month, said the rescue teams responded timely to 1,990 different emergencies and rescued 1,759 people.

He added that rescuers were performing duties in a relief camp set up for possible flood situation in collaboration with the district administration.

He said the Rescue 1122 issued an emergency plan regarding Muharram and rescues would provide healthcare facilities to participants of processions.

District Co-ordinator District Disaster Management Authority Majid Khan briefed the ADC about situation of naullahs, canals and rivers regarding possible floods.

The ADC issued orders to departments concerned to remain high alert in monsoon and saidthat solid steps should be taken during Muharram.