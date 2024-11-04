ADC chairs meeting regarding municipal election

Municipal elections will be held on November 14 on 4 vacant seats of Tehsil Nawabshah and Skarund of District Shaheed Benazirabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Municipal elections will be held on November 14 on 4 vacant seats of Tehsil Nawabshah and Skarund of District Shaheed Benazirabad. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner and District Monitoring Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Samir Laghari in the Durbar Hall of DC Office.

Assistant Commissioner Nawab Shah Iqbal Ahmed Tanyu, candidates participating in the elections and related officers participated. On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner and District Monitoring Officer Nawab Samir Laghari emphasized on the candidates participating in the municipal elections that the municipal elections should be clean.

In order to make it transparent and peaceful, the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan will be implemented in every case.

Therefore, concerned officers, political parties and election candidates should ensure the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission. He further said that all possible steps have been taken to provide facilities at the polling stations appointed by the district administration. Assured to address concerns and issues.

