UrduPoint.com

ADC Chairs Meeting Regarding Prevention Of Urban Flooding

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 07:58 PM

ADC chairs meeting regarding prevention of urban flooding

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Relief Rabia Abbasi Thursday presided over a meeting regarding the prevention and mitigation of urban flooding

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Relief Rabia Abbasi Thursday presided over a meeting regarding the prevention and mitigation of urban flooding.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Arif Khattak, and other officials from district departments were also present.

ADC Relief Rabia Abbasi has given instructions to take all possible measures to prevent and control urban flooding.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Arif Khattak stated that special teams of Rescue 1122 will be formed for urban flooding which will provide assistance to citizens.

Rescue 1122 will also establish several points in the city including PMA road Road, Jub Bridge, and Sethi Mosque.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 said that Rescue 1122 will take all possible measures during urban flooding.

ADC Relief Rabia Abbasi highlighted the performance of Rescue 1122 during the previous year's monsoon urban flooding and expressed hope that Rescue 1122 will provide exemplary services in the current year as well.

Related Topics

Road Rescue 1122 Mosque All From

Recent Stories

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing ..

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing 14 Leopard 2 Tanks for Ukraine ..

5 minutes ago
 US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Ri ..

US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Risk Winter Gas Energy Shortages

5 minutes ago
 1,1000 more cops to become part of police force so ..

1,1000 more cops to become part of police force soon: Inspector General of Polic ..

1 minute ago
 Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Ow ..

Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Owners - CEO

1 minute ago
 UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-le ..

UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-led resolution on tolerance in a ..

19 minutes ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.