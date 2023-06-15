ADC chairs meeting regarding prevention of urban flooding

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Relief Rabia Abbasi Thursday presided over a meeting regarding the prevention and mitigation of urban flooding

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Arif Khattak, and other officials from district departments were also present.

ADC Relief Rabia Abbasi has given instructions to take all possible measures to prevent and control urban flooding.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Arif Khattak stated that special teams of Rescue 1122 will be formed for urban flooding which will provide assistance to citizens.

Rescue 1122 will also establish several points in the city including PMA road Road, Jub Bridge, and Sethi Mosque.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 said that Rescue 1122 will take all possible measures during urban flooding.

ADC Relief Rabia Abbasi highlighted the performance of Rescue 1122 during the previous year's monsoon urban flooding and expressed hope that Rescue 1122 will provide exemplary services in the current year as well.