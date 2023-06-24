Open Menu

ADC Chairs Meeting Regarding Removal Of Illegal Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 10:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner –I Shakil Ahmed Abro presided over a meeting of District Traffic management board here in Shahbaz Hall on Saturday.

According to a handout, ADC directed relevant officers to ensure removal of encroachments, illegal parking, electricity poles and hand carts causing hurdles to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He urged traffic police administration and Municipal Corporation to jointly work for removal of illegal encroachments. He further said that before establishing the Traffic management Board people were facing many problems which were resolved now however collective efforts were also needed to overcome it with close coordination.

He further said that parking work continued near Qadam gah Moula Ali road and Abdul Wahab Shah Dargaah should be completed within stipulated time so that Zaaireen could not face any inconvenience.

Meeting was attended among others by relevant police officers and honorary Secretary District traffic Management Board.

