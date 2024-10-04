Open Menu

ADC Chairs Meeting Regarding Rising Prices Of Bricks

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024

Shaheed Benazirabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari chaired a meeting in his office on Friday to address the rising prices of bricks

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Shaheed Benazirabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari chaired a meeting in his office on Friday to address the rising prices of bricks.

During the meeting, Laghari stated that Deputy Commissioner Sheriyar Gul Memon has taken strict notice of public complaints regarding the increasing brick prices. To tackle this issue, a crackdown will be launched next week, led by Assistant Commissioners at the tehsil level.

Laghari directed Assistant Commissioners and relevant department officials to visit brick kilns in all tehsils to assess prices and submit a list of all brick kilns to the DC Office.

He also emphasized ensuring environmental laws are enforced at kilns and taking legal action against kiln owners charging excessive prices.

The meeting was attended by Regional Incharge SEPDA Dr. Gul Aamir Sambal, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razaq Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tuni, DSP Police Abdul Hameed Jalbani, and other relevant officials.

