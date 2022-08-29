UrduPoint.com

ADC Chairs Meeting; Reviews Dengue Situation In District

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 07:53 PM

ADC chairs meeting; reviews dengue situation in district

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sameera Rabbani Monday chaired a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office

The meeting reviewed the measures taken from August 22 to 27 by the department concerned to control the dengue in the district.

She said that people should be made aware to remain safe from dengue and water should not stay accumulated so that dengue larvae cannot be produced.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Anjum Iqbal, DHO Dr. Khalid Arain, Deputy District Health Officer, Anthemologist Shahnaz Akhtar, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Ijaz Rasool, and other related department officers were also present in the meeting.

She said that all measures should be taken to protect against dengue. She said that the complaints received under the Dengue Vigilance Report System should be resolved properly.

She further said that indoor and outdoor teams should work actively in the field.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Anjum Iqbal said that measures were being taken to prevent dengue throughout the district. From August 22 to 27 coverage of all hotspots has been ensured. He said that 412 indoor teams and 108 outdoor teams were active in the field.

He informed the meeting that dengue larvae have been found in 12 places. He said that special care was being taken for sanitation to prevent the growth of dengue larvae.

