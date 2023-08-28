ADC chairs meeting to address Suki Kinari Transmission Line Project issues

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Jibril Raza Monday chaired a meeting to address the Suki Kinari Transmission Line Project issues here at the Deputy Commissioner's Office

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Jibril Raza Monday chaired a meeting to address the Suki Kinari Transmission Line Project issues here at the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

The issues pertaining to the land acquisition and others came under discussion encountered in the Suki Kinar Power Project Balakot.

The meeting specifically focused on matters related to the payment of compensation for the land acquired and payment for pine trees that were chopped for the project in the village of Dolola.

Jibril Raza, issued directives to the relevant officers for the swift processing of compensation payments.

In the meeting Additional Assistant Commissioner-3 Zark Yar Khan, former NTDC Muhammad Israr, SDO NTDC Jawed Al-Salam, and representative District Account Officer Amanullah, along with other officials were present.

884MW Suki Kinari Hydropower Project Balakot holds significant importance for the region and its development, after completion, it would provide millions of watts of clean energy to the national grid.