ADC chairs meeting to evaluate performance of NGOs working in district

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner (2) Anwer Ali Memon on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review performance of Non Government Organisations (NGOs) working in the district in different fields.

According to a hand out issued by the District Information office, DC stressed the need for bringing change in our attitude to work collectively for the uplift of the province and country.

He said that no NGO will be allowed to work according to its will, because people could be served more effectively with the consultation of district Administration, while registration of NGOs working without coordination would be canceled.

He emphasized upon local, International NGOs and other social welfare organizations working in Tando Muhammad district to work amicably for the welfare of people and submit a report to district administration on the behalf of social welfare department on monthly basis.

DC on the occasion assured NGOs for their complete cooperation.

Additional Director Social welfare department Ghulam Muhammad Sahto submitted a detailed report about the performance of all NGOs working in the district.

Among others Assistant Director Social welfare Naeem Ahmed Soomro, Abdul Rasheed (Naeen Zindagi), representatives of NDF, NRSP and different social welfare organizations were also present.