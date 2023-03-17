ADC chairs meeting to implement Ehtram-e-Ramadan ordinance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Salim Jatoi on Friday presided over a meeting in Durbar Hall to implement the Ramadan Ordinance and ensure the supply of food items to the masses at the rates fixed by the government.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, ADC said that the Ramadan Ordinance will be strictly enforced during the month of Ramadan and strict legal action will be taken against the violators, otherwise legal action will be taken against traders who were hoarding and profiteering.

He also instructed the municipal and town officers to ensure cleanliness in the cities besides ensuring electricity supply in the mosques.

ADC instructed the officers of Sui Gas Company to ensure the supply of gas for the preparation of Sehar and Iftar.

He directed Assistant Commissioners of all talukas to implement the recommendations of the price Control Committee during Ramadan on the prices of daily use items, hoarders, profiteers and violators of Ramadan Ordinance.

Action should be taken against, apart from these steps should be taken to provide drinking water and drainage to the citizens.

Addressing the meeting, DSP Police Habib-ur-Rehman Lashari said that a plan had been prepared by the police department to control the law and order situation during Ramadan and to ensure traffic flow and provide security to the people.

They will also not be allowed to violate the law, he added that policemen will be appointed outside mosques while snap checking will be carried out by police along with Sindh Rangers DSP Police. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administration and police to maintain peace and order during the month of Ramadan.

In the meeting, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Chana, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Gorahu, Price Control. Committee members, Assistant commissioners of all tehsils, representatives of vegetable, fruit, poultry and other trade unions, police, HESCO, town and municipal and other departments participated