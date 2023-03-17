UrduPoint.com

ADC Chairs Meeting To Implement Ehtram-e-Ramadan Ordinance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 11:03 PM

ADC chairs meeting to implement Ehtram-e-Ramadan ordinance

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Salim Jatoi on Friday presided over a meeting in Durbar Hall to implement the Ramadan Ordinance and ensure the supply of food items to the masses at the rates fixed by the government

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Salim Jatoi on Friday presided over a meeting in Durbar Hall to implement the Ramadan Ordinance and ensure the supply of food items to the masses at the rates fixed by the government.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, ADC said that the Ramadan Ordinance will be strictly enforced during the month of Ramadan and strict legal action will be taken against the violators, otherwise legal action will be taken against traders who were hoarding and profiteering.

He also instructed the municipal and town officers to ensure cleanliness in the cities besides ensuring electricity supply in the mosques.

ADC instructed the officers of Sui Gas Company to ensure the supply of gas for the preparation of Sehar and Iftar.

He directed Assistant Commissioners of all talukas to implement the recommendations of the price Control Committee during Ramadan on the prices of daily use items, hoarders, profiteers and violators of Ramadan Ordinance.

Action should be taken against, apart from these steps should be taken to provide drinking water and drainage to the citizens.

Addressing the meeting, DSP Police Habib-ur-Rehman Lashari said that a plan had been prepared by the police department to control the law and order situation during Ramadan and to ensure traffic flow and provide security to the people.

They will also not be allowed to violate the law, he added that policemen will be appointed outside mosques while snap checking will be carried out by police along with Sindh Rangers DSP Police. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administration and police to maintain peace and order during the month of Ramadan.

In the meeting, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Chana, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Gorahu, Price Control. Committee members, Assistant commissioners of all tehsils, representatives of vegetable, fruit, poultry and other trade unions, police, HESCO, town and municipal and other departments participated

Related Topics

Sindh Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Sui Gas Electricity Water Law And Order Agriculture Company Traffic Price Jatoi Gas All From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends 20th Dubai Internation ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends 20th Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship, ..

20 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt taking steps to provide relief in ..

Balochistan govt taking steps to provide relief in Ramazan: Uqaili

1 minute ago
 Zaman Park violence: ATC sends 48 PTI workers to j ..

Zaman Park violence: ATC sends 48 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

1 minute ago
 Commissioner reviews measures to distribute free f ..

Commissioner reviews measures to distribute free flour during Ramadan

1 minute ago
 Imran disrupting peace to avoid court cases: Chief ..

Imran disrupting peace to avoid court cases: Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim ..

1 minute ago
 Peskov Says ICC Decision to 'Arrest' Putin Null an ..

Peskov Says ICC Decision to 'Arrest' Putin Null and Void

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.