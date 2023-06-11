ADC chairs meeting to review arrangement for facing Cyclone , Biparjoy

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Najeeb-u-Rehman Jamali on Sunday presided over a meeting to review precautionary measures to cope with Cyclone and torrential rain as predicted by the meteorological department.

Lt.Col (retd) Nouman Khalil, Major Ahsan, ADC-ii Waqar Ahmed Kalwar, DHO Dr. Sher Muhammad Noohriyo, DEO Secondary Allah Dino Malah, Agricultural Director Agriculture Imtiaz Ali Bhutto, District Information officer Sarfraz Samon and officers of other relevant departments were also present in the meeting.

ADC said that saving the lives of people was our top priority, however, steps should be taken for livestock and other valuables and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that the Meteorological department has predicted Cyclone as well as torrential rain which could cause urban flooding.

He urged Municipal and civic agencies to carry out cleanliness drives to resist urban flooding by using heavy machinery. He advised people residing near LBOD to shift to other places.

ADC said that the District administration has prepared a contingency plan to face Cyclone while control rooms have also been set up with Telephone numbers 0297920020 and 0297920013.

Lt.Col (retd) Nouman Khalil apprised the meeting that Pakistan Army was fully prepared to face any untoward situation and would extend every help to the District administration.