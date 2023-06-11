UrduPoint.com

ADC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangement For Facing Cyclone , Biparjoy

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 07:30 PM

ADC chairs meeting to review arrangement for facing Cyclone , Biparjoy

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Najeeb-u-Rehman Jamali on Sunday presided over a meeting to review precautionary measures to cope with Cyclone and torrential rain as predicted by the meteorological department.

Lt.Col (retd) Nouman Khalil, Major Ahsan, ADC-ii Waqar Ahmed Kalwar, DHO Dr. Sher Muhammad Noohriyo, DEO Secondary Allah Dino Malah, Agricultural Director Agriculture Imtiaz Ali Bhutto, District Information officer Sarfraz Samon and officers of other relevant departments were also present in the meeting.

ADC said that saving the lives of people was our top priority, however, steps should be taken for livestock and other valuables and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that the Meteorological department has predicted Cyclone as well as torrential rain which could cause urban flooding.

He urged Municipal and civic agencies to carry out cleanliness drives to resist urban flooding by using heavy machinery. He advised people residing near LBOD to shift to other places.

ADC said that the District administration has prepared a contingency plan to face Cyclone while control rooms have also been set up with Telephone numbers 0297920020 and 0297920013.

Lt.Col (retd) Nouman Khalil apprised the meeting that Pakistan Army was fully prepared to face any untoward situation and would extend every help to the District administration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Agriculture Imtiaz Ali Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

2 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

2 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enable ..

Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in ..

2 hours ago
 Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

2 hours ago
 Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embod ..

Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embodies an unwavering commitment t ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-Türkiye partnership has scaled new heights: A ..

UAE-Türkiye partnership has scaled new heights: Al Marri

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.