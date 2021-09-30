ADC chairs meeting to review arrangements for disposal of hospital waste

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAUSHEHROFEROZE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Syed Amaar Hussain on Thursday presided over a meeting for implementing law related to disposal of waste transported from Government and private hospitals.

Addressing the meeting ADC said that the Sindh Government had passed Environment protection law 2014 but it could not be completely implemented due to some issues, however to make the country pollution free was our collective responsibility.

He appealed to the participants to play a positive role in their relevant department for the protection of the environment. Among others Regional In-charge EPA Shaheed Benazirabad Dr.

Gul Ameer Sumbul.

In-charge Assistant Director EPA Naushehroferoze Asadullah Tunio,Assistant Director Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti and Doctors and owners of Government and private hospitals were also present.

Regional Director Dr.Gul Ameer Sumbul said that in order to dispose of hospital waste to the specific places, the insterator plant to be kept functional and install more plants where it does not exist. He said that EPA officials would pay visits to Government and private hospitals soon and strict legal action to be taken against violators of Sindh hospital waste management act 2014.