UrduPoint.com

ADC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Disposal Of Hospital Waste

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

ADC chairs meeting to review arrangements for disposal of hospital waste

NAUSHEHROFEROZE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Syed Amaar Hussain on Thursday presided over a meeting for implementing law related to disposal of waste transported from Government and private hospitals.

Addressing the meeting ADC said that the Sindh Government had passed Environment protection law 2014 but it could not be completely implemented due to some issues, however to make the country pollution free was our collective responsibility.

He appealed to the participants to play a positive role in their relevant department for the protection of the environment. Among others Regional In-charge EPA Shaheed Benazirabad Dr.

Gul Ameer Sumbul.

In-charge Assistant Director EPA Naushehroferoze Asadullah Tunio,Assistant Director Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti and Doctors and owners of Government and private hospitals were also present.

Regional Director Dr.Gul Ameer Sumbul said that in order to dispose of hospital waste to the specific places, the insterator plant to be kept functional and install more plants where it does not exist. He said that EPA officials would pay visits to Government and private hospitals soon and strict legal action to be taken against violators of Sindh hospital waste management act 2014.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on de ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdu ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes representatives of 19 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes representatives of 192 countries participating in E ..

21 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversar ..

Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversary of Independence

31 minutes ago
 President directs GSV for revival of football in P ..

President directs GSV for revival of football in Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new tradi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new trading floor at Abu Dhabi Securiti ..

51 minutes ago
 ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions ..

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.