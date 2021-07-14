UrduPoint.com
ADC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 09:46 PM

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Riaz Hussain Leghari has directed officers concerned to play a vital role for ensuring implementation on SOPs formulated by the Government for containing spread of coronavirus, offering Eid prayers and sacrifice of animals

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Riaz Hussain Leghari has directed officers concerned to play a vital role for ensuring implementation on SOPs formulated by the Government for containing spread of coronavirus, offering Eid prayers and sacrifice of animals.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, he issued such directives while chairing a meeting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ismail Memon for reviewing arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha.

ADC directed to carry out cleanliness, drainage processes, maintain law and order situation, religious harmony and brotherhood during Eid days.

Additional Deputy Commissioner on the occasion clarified that district administration has imposed a ban on setup camps for collecting illegal skins of sacrificial animals, use of loudspeakers on buildings and vehicles.

He directed all Assistant Commissioners to make bound Mukhtiarkars and Assistant Mukhtiarkars to monitor overall situation in the district and ensure setup control rooms at taluka and town level.

ADC also directed to take strict action against profiteers and remove illegal cattle markets. He instructed to ensure disposal of animal's remains to proper places after slaughtering.

ADC said that the district administration was taking efforts to provide better cleanliness facilities to people.

Spokesman of SSP informed the meeting that police was alert round the clock for the safety of people and strict security arrangements were made on exit and entry points of the district.

