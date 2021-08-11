UrduPoint.com

ADC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:20 PM

ADC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Independence day

Additional Deputy Commissioner(1) Tando Muhammad Khan Jawed Ahmed Soomro has said that Pakistan came into existence with the supreme sacrifices of our forefathers,they rendered for the creation of separate homeland and lively nations could not forget their heroes and national days

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner(1) Tando Muhammad Khan Jawed Ahmed Soomro has said that Pakistan came into existence with the supreme sacrifices of our forefathers,they rendered for the creation of separate homeland and lively nations could not forget their heroes and national days.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level for reviewing arrangements made for celebrating Pakistan's 74th Independence day on 14th August in a befitting manner. He said keeping in view reverence of the Holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram and prevailing pandemic situation no national and patriotic songs would be presented in the events.

ADC said that the main event would be held in the premises of the DC complex which would be attended by all district officers while similar events would be organized in all talukas.

ADC said that the Government building would be illuminated.

Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner (2) Aftab Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Anwer Memon,AC Tando Ghulam Hyder and Bulri Shah Kareem,District Manager PPHI Zohaib Shaikh, Deputy Director Social welfare Naeem Ahmed Memon. Infrmation officer Abdul Latif Solangi, Additional Director local Government Ghulam Mustafa Zaoonr, DSP Tando MuhammadKhan Abdul Ghaffar Memon,Mukhtiarkar Tando Muhammad Khan Zohaib Memonand relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Independence Tando Muhammad Khan August Event All Government

Recent Stories

Suspected British Spy Passed Antiterror Data to Ru ..

Suspected British Spy Passed Antiterror Data to Russia - German Media

4 minutes ago
 Pb govt earmarked Rs 1 bln for residential areas o ..

Pb govt earmarked Rs 1 bln for residential areas of religious minorities: August ..

4 minutes ago
 Pak cricket team captain Babar Azam confirms 19-pl ..

Pak cricket team captain Babar Azam confirms 19-player squad for West Indies Tes ..

4 minutes ago
 Senate sub-body formed to examine major agricultur ..

Senate sub-body formed to examine major agriculture commodities imports

7 minutes ago
 WHO Expects to Have Updates on Assessment of Bhara ..

WHO Expects to Have Updates on Assessment of Bharat Covaxin by Mid-September

7 minutes ago
 WHO Launches New Phase of Solidarity Trial to Test ..

WHO Launches New Phase of Solidarity Trial to Test 3 New Drugs Against COVID-19

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.