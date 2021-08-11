ADC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Independence day

Additional Deputy Commissioner(1) Tando Muhammad Khan Jawed Ahmed Soomro has said that Pakistan came into existence with the supreme sacrifices of our forefathers,they rendered for the creation of separate homeland and lively nations could not forget their heroes and national days

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner(1) Tando Muhammad Khan Jawed Ahmed Soomro has said that Pakistan came into existence with the supreme sacrifices of our forefathers,they rendered for the creation of separate homeland and lively nations could not forget their heroes and national days.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level for reviewing arrangements made for celebrating Pakistan's 74th Independence day on 14th August in a befitting manner. He said keeping in view reverence of the Holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram and prevailing pandemic situation no national and patriotic songs would be presented in the events.

ADC said that the main event would be held in the premises of the DC complex which would be attended by all district officers while similar events would be organized in all talukas.

ADC said that the Government building would be illuminated.

Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner (2) Aftab Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Anwer Memon,AC Tando Ghulam Hyder and Bulri Shah Kareem,District Manager PPHI Zohaib Shaikh, Deputy Director Social welfare Naeem Ahmed Memon. Infrmation officer Abdul Latif Solangi, Additional Director local Government Ghulam Mustafa Zaoonr, DSP Tando MuhammadKhan Abdul Ghaffar Memon,Mukhtiarkar Tando Muhammad Khan Zohaib Memonand relevant officers were also present in the meeting.