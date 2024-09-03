Open Menu

ADC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Celebrating Defence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 08:00 PM

ADC chairs meeting to review arrangements for celebrating defence day

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Additional Commissioner-1 Sanghar Muhammad Saleem Jatoi presided over a meeting in Deputy Commissioner’s office to review arrangements for celebrating defence day with national fervor and spirit on 6th September.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, it was decided that on the occasion of defence day, the city will be illuminated with national flags and various programmes will be held in the memory of national heroes to educate people particularly youth about the significance of defence day and the sacrifices rendered by our soldiers for defending the country.

Meeting also decided that saplings will be planted in maximum number in houses and schools.

All officers, heads of federation of commerce Yamin Qureshi alias Haji Laloo and master trainer were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sanghar Jatoi September Commerce Defence Day

Recent Stories

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

1 hour ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

5 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

5 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

7 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

7 hours ago
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

11 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

20 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

20 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan