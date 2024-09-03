ADC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Celebrating Defence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 08:00 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Additional Commissioner-1 Sanghar Muhammad Saleem Jatoi presided over a meeting in Deputy Commissioner’s office to review arrangements for celebrating defence day with national fervor and spirit on 6th September.
According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, it was decided that on the occasion of defence day, the city will be illuminated with national flags and various programmes will be held in the memory of national heroes to educate people particularly youth about the significance of defence day and the sacrifices rendered by our soldiers for defending the country.
Meeting also decided that saplings will be planted in maximum number in houses and schools.
All officers, heads of federation of commerce Yamin Qureshi alias Haji Laloo and master trainer were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PAL bids farewell to retired colleagues6 seconds ago
-
Shafay Hussain attends PIEDMC board meeting9 seconds ago
-
Meeting held to combat crimes16 seconds ago
-
Lahore receives moderate rain19 seconds ago
-
LESCO detects 484 power pilferers in 24 hours22 seconds ago
-
GRSC-IoBM hosts seminar on future of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations26 seconds ago
-
Milk Business: A key to alleviating poverty in rural areas of Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
Businessman Forum electioneering campaign gains impetus ahead of SCCI election10 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed around FBISE examination centers in Abbottabad20 minutes ago
-
PPP Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri visits Sanghar to review post-rain situation20 minutes ago
-
Parliament committed to building consensus for tackling collective challenges like energy crisis: Ay ..30 minutes ago
-
Qamar honey trap case: Two main accused remanded into police custody40 minutes ago