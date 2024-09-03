ADC chairs meeting to review arrangements for celebrating defence day

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Additional Commissioner-1 Sanghar Muhammad Saleem Jatoi presided over a meeting in Deputy Commissioner’s office to review arrangements for celebrating defence day with national fervor and spirit on 6th September.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, it was decided that on the occasion of defence day, the city will be illuminated with national flags and various programmes will be held in the memory of national heroes to educate people particularly youth about the significance of defence day and the sacrifices rendered by our soldiers for defending the country.

Meeting also decided that saplings will be planted in maximum number in houses and schools.

All officers, heads of federation of commerce Yamin Qureshi alias Haji Laloo and master trainer were also present in the meeting.