ADC chairs meeting to review corona vaccination process

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-1) Shaheed Benazirabad Sonia Kaleem on Wednesday presided over a meeting in her office for ensuring corona vaccination of employees of all departments.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, ADC directed officers of all departments to complete the corona vaccination process of all Government employees and submit a report of relevant departments on specific proforma in the Deputy Commissioner Office so that it could be communicated to high ups.

She warned that no further delay will be tolerated regarding the corona vaccination process.

Among others Deputy Director Anti-corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro, Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Ali Veesar, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, Executive Engineer buildings Abdul Rasheed Shaikh, DSP Complaint cell Piyaro Khan Jamali, District forest officer Shaheed Benazir abad Mushtaq Ahmed Zardari and heads of other departments were also present in the meeting.