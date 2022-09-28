ADC chairs meeting to review measures taken to prevent, treat HIV

A meeting of the District AIDS Council was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sameera Rabbani

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District AIDS Council was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sameera Rabbani.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken by the New Life Trust for the prevention of HIV.

CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Mukul, Additional Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Syed Fakhr Abbas, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Dr Muhammad Yousuf, Social Welfare Officer Tanzeela Rani, and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

The meeting was informed about the performance of the New Life Trust. ADC Rabbani said that all relevant institutions should play their due role in the treatment of AIDS patients and prevention of HIV across the district.