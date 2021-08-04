ADC chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)-1 Muhammad Tashfeen Alam Wednesday held a meeting to review arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Renowned Ulema belonging to different schools of thought, Police, Rangers, Health, Sepco, Sui Gas and Town officers attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the matters relating to maintain law and order situation, religious cohesion, ensure compliance over code of conduct in detail.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner said that as per the directives of Sindh Government permit holders of all processions and Majalis, Zaakrin and Ulema were bound to inoculate corona vaccine ahead of Muharram-ul-Harram.

ADC directed to arrange Majalis in open places instead of narrow streets. He instructed permit holders to insist participants wear masks and maintain social distancing. He asked to keep away people particularly 60 or above age and children from crowded places due to rapid spread of coronavirus with adopting precautionary measures.

He said that authorities concerned were directed to provide security to all Majlis and procession during Ashura days while Sepco authorities were also asked to stop load shedding from first to 13 Muharram from 6 pm to 2am.

He also directed town officers to make proper arrangements for lighting and cleanliness in cities and routes of mourning processions. ADC further said that strict action will be taken for ensuring compliance over code of conduct formulated by the Sindh Government. He said that all hospitals of the district were put on high alert and leaves of relevant departments were cancelled.

He warned to take strict action against people delivering hate speeches during Ashura days. ADC said that display and use of weapons will not be allowed during Muharram and no one could change the procession route without prior permission.

Among others Maulana Abdul Rehman Dangraaj, Maulana Muhammad Arif Lund, Subhan Ali Talpur, Muhammad Shafique, Jamil-u-Rehman Jatoi, Syed Naveed Ali Shah, Ghulam Hyder Hyderi, Syed Akhtiar Hussain shah and others complained about unannounced load shedding and transformer blast while also highlighted poor sanitation situation in city.