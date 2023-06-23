Open Menu

ADC Chairs Meeting With Board

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 09:38 PM

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed Abro has said the District Traffic Management Board has played an important role in easing the problems of traffic in the city but more needed to be done in this regard

Chairing a meeting of the board in Shahbaz Building here on Friday the Additional DC emphasized the need of taking action against all forms of obstructions in the flow of traffic on a daily basis.

Abro said the soft encroachment, wrong parking and the electric poles which were wrongly placed on the roads all contributed to the traffic congestion.

He added that the traffic police and the staff of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) should take action against such obstructions as routine work.

The Additional DC asked the concerned officers to expedite the work of arranging separate parking for the vehicles outside Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) and outside the shrine of Sakhi Abdul Wahab Shah Gillani (RA).

The officials of the police, HMC, Water and Sanitation Agency WASA), Excise, Provincial Highways, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Anti Encroachment Cell and representatives of the business community and the civil society attended the meeting.

